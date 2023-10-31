For the month of November, I will be collaborating with my friend Demetri Spanos on a series of additional videos for computerenhance.com. These will be in addition to the regular Q&A and course videos that come out each week.

Demetri is one of the people I ask whenever I have math questions. He somehow seems to know everything there is to know about advanced math, and he's absolutely fantastic at explaining it, so I’m also very excited to announce the reason for our collaboration: he is doing a Kickstarter in mid-November called No Royal Road.

The phrase “no royal road” is actually a reference to math history, which I’m sure Demetri will tell you more about in the Kickstarter. But, suffice to say, it’s an entire project designed to change the way math is taught — not just basic math, but the kinds of undergraduate and graduate level math that we use in computing.

For those of you who have followed my channels for a while, you probably already know that I am not good at math. I've always found programming to be more intuitive and natural.

I've had to learn a lot of advanced math to do my job — but it was always a struggle. Mathematics texts and papers are always significantly harder for me to internalize than programming ones, and the result is that my math knowledge is much narrower than my programming knowledge.

For that reason, I'm always excited on the rare occasion when I find a new math education resource that’s actually great. If you’ve ever had this experience, you know what I mean: it’s that wonderful feeling when someone explains a piece of math in an intuitive, tangible way such that it effortlessly clicks.

The No Royal Road project aims to do that for everything. It’s all about taking math and turning it into interactive visualizations you can manipulate and experiment with, allowing you to learn even very advanced math by experiencing it directly rather than by being told.

For obvious reasons, I'm super excited about this project. I don't have any involvement or financial interest in it — I’m just exactly the target market. I can’t wait to fill in the (unfortunately large) gaps in my math knowledge this way. So I have a vested interest in helping this project get funded, not just because Demetri is a friend of mine and I want his project to succeed, but because I want to be a customer!

So to help promote the project, all through the month of November, Demetri and I will be doing videos and livestreams together on all sorts of math topics. We’ve got a prerecorded series on AI we’ll be posting in parts, we’re going to be doing a livestream on the current state of math education, we’ll be showing demos of the No Royal Road project, and a bunch of other fun stuff. In fact, if you have a math topic you think would be interesting for us to cover, please put it in the comment section! Demetri and I will check this post for suggestions when we do our livestreams.

We hope you’ll all enjoy this November math upgrade of computerenhance.com, and that you’ll check out No Royal Road. The website will be active before, during, and after the Kickstarter. Pre-Kickstarter, you’ll be able to subscribe to be notified when it goes live. During, it’ll direct you to the Kickstarter page. And after, if (fingers crossed!) the project is successfully funded, it will keep you updated on the latest project news.