In just over eleven hours, I’ll be up on stage giving the very first lecture of the very first Better Software Conference!

I am honored to kick off an event with such a distinguished speaker lineup. The author of Teardown will be lecturing on how to parallelize physics engines; the author of Odin will be discussing how programmers can benefit from a deeper understanding of mathematics; and the author of FilePilot will be speaking about the implementation of his next-generation file explorer… and that's just on the first day!

The topic of my talk is a secret. I thought it would be more fun that way :) It's a talk I have been wanting to give for quite some time, and I felt like this would be the perfect venue for it. It's a bit of a wild 90-minute ride, packed with code surprises.

If you’d like to watch the conference live, there is an embedded stream with a countdown timer on bettersoftwareconference.com. The timer counts down to the start of the live stream, and once it starts, my talk will be the first one after the introductory remarks.

I hope to see you all on the stream!