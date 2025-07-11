Catch the Live Broadcast of My BSC Talk!
I have prepared a very special talk for the inaugural Better Software Conference. Hope to see you all on the live stream!
In just over eleven hours, I’ll be up on stage giving the very first lecture of the very first Better Software Conference!
I am honored to kick off an event with such a distinguished speaker lineup. The author of Teardown will be lecturing on how to parallelize physics engines; the author of Odin will be discussing how programmers can benefit from a deeper understanding of mathematics; and the author of FilePilot will be speaking about the implementation of his next-generation file explorer… and that's just on the first day!
The topic of my talk is a secret. I thought it would be more fun that way :) It's a talk I have been wanting to give for quite some time, and I felt like this would be the perfect venue for it. It's a bit of a wild 90-minute ride, packed with code surprises.
If you’d like to watch the conference live, there is an embedded stream with a countdown timer on bettersoftwareconference.com. The timer counts down to the start of the live stream, and once it starts, my talk will be the first one after the introductory remarks.
I hope to see you all on the stream!
I'm too old to stay up to midnight (PDT)! Looking forward to the replay.
I missed it :( will a replay be available?