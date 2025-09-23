In about two hours, I’ll be appearing as a guest on ThePrimeagen’s “tower stream” event where he and a rotating cast of streamers are working on a tower defense game. I have no idea what I will be doing exactly, so I'm afraid I can't provide any more details than that!

If you're interested in checking out the stream, it is already live at twitch.tv/theprimeagen. It runs all week, and if I understand correctly, it is somehow 24 hours a day as well! If you're interested in catching the stream while I am on, I should be appearing in the 2PM-6PM range, Pacific Time.

Hope to see you all on the chat!

— Casey