Halloween Spooktacular Day 14: Use SysCallEnter to Mark Stop Points
Technically, to mark stop points, you could recycle yesterday’s hint and use
SysCallExit events. After all, they will appear after the custom event you would trigger at each stop point by calling
TraceEvent.
However, it’s arguably a bit better not to. Since the corresponding
SysCallExit event is recorded after
TraceEvent completes, if you use it to record PMCs at the stop point, you’ll be including the entire call to
TraceEvent in your profile region.
Today’s (relatively minor) hint is to reduce this inaccuracy by using
SysCallEnter events for stop points instead. Since the
SysCallEnter event will be recorded before
TraceEvent executes, using its PMCs rather than those from the
SysCallExit will avoid counting
TraceEvent’s execution as part of the profiling region.
Mercifully, the only ETW API change you’ll need to make for this is one GUID/opcode addition to the array you pass to
TraceSetInformation.
That concludes today’s hint. Until tomorrow, good luck making progress on the Spooktacular Challenge!
