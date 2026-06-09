Computer, Enhance!

Computer, Enhance!

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Sam Blazes's avatar
Sam Blazes
13h

The "highest score" version of the random selection algorithm reminds me of a similar algorithm for parallel graph coloring:

Each graph node gets assigned a random number as a score. While there are uncolored nodes, assign a new color to all nodes with a score higher than all its neighbors. Repeat until all nodes are colored.

In each iteration, no two adjacent nodes are chosen, since one would have a higher score than the other (assuming some tie-breaking scheme), and therefore all nodes chosen in an iteration can be assigned the same color.

Using the score comparisons to decide which nodes to color in each iteration allows the algorithm to parallelize nicely since every node can be checked fully independently based on the read-only scores.

The algorithm doesn't make any optimality guarantees for the coloring, but it is intuitive and has minimal synchronization, so it works well with large numbers of cores.

I heard about this algorithm from this post, which has some more details: https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/graph-coloring-more-parallelism-for-incomplete-lu-factorization/

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Kyler's avatar
Kyler
1dEdited

Neat algorithm!

I worked out how to generalize this for weighted randomness, which is to let

float score = pow(random_float(), 1.0/weight)

with the downsides of needing to compute the pow and increased bias due to floating point precision.

If w is an integer, score=x^(1/w) gives a distribution equivalent to performing w rolls and taking the best value, and you can verify that it works for non-integers with some integration.

The 1/count version is still probably better if you need weighted randomness, since it just does a replacement with probability weight/total_weight_so_far, which is just a couple multiplies instead of a pow.

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