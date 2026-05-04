Computer, Enhance!

Computer, Enhance!

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griga's avatar
griga
6d

If you wonder about those magical bytes in between allocations, there is a hint.

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Think about pairing function to calloc/malloc to release the memory.

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How would you implement it?

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It's signature is `free(void *ptr)`

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