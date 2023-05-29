Monday Q&A #13 (2023-05-29)

Each Monday I answer questions from the comments on the prior week’s videos. Transcripts are not available for Q&A videos due to length. I do produce closed captions for them, but Substack still has not enabled closed captions on videos :(

[00:13] “Why take an average instead of something like a hash? Sounds like a hash would be more reliable? I suppose it's difficult to get a stable hash with floating point numbers, but we can pick a fixed point. For example, multiply each number by 1000 then take the floor of that and feed it into the hash. This should give more stability? Am I missing something?”

[02:56] “How do you specify the clusters and how many are there? I suppose I could just restrict the theta and phi ranges and that way ill get square patches, I think. But you drew circles. Are you using some formula to generate the points inside circular patches and if yes will you tell what it is?”

[05:00] “If we could get away with the loss of precision and range, would it make sense to parse the numbers in the input json to half floats, since we'll likely do parsing in one loop and the actual computation in another? In the computation loop we'd have to spend cycles to extract the f32s from the f16s, but we'd be doubling the number of inputs we can read on the same bandwidth. Also, maybe AVX-512 actually has something that can work with f16s directly?”