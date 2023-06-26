Monday Q&A #17 (2023-06-26)

Each Monday I answer questions from the comments on the prior week’s videos. Transcripts are not available for Q&A videos due to length. I do produce closed captions for them, but Substack still has not enabled closed captions on videos :(

Questions addressed in this video:

[00:19] “At 12:34 you say, ’that parameter that was passed in’ but you never identified rbx as the parameter when you started stepping in.”

[04:00] “The multiply-to-divide trick requires accessing the top 64 bits that the multiply instruction puts in RDX. Is there a way to access those top 64 bits in C? Are there intrinsics for this?”

[07:30] “When you said you don't have any symbols installed for this part of the OS so the debugger doesn't know where you are. What does it mean to have symbols installed?”

[11:32] “Is 1 GHz high enough resolution for the homework we'll be doing later in the course?”

[15:23] “Is the multiply/add/shift trick the kind of thing an optimizing compiler might do on its own, or is it more likely that Microsoft's developers handcoded it?”