Q&A #27 (2023-09-18)
Answers to questions from the last Q&A thread.
In each Q&A video, I answer questions from the comments on the previous Q&A video, which can be from any part of the course. Transcripts are not available for Q&A videos due to length. I do produce closed captions for them, but Substack still has not enabled closed captions on videos :(
Questions addressed in this video:
[00:11] “Isn't it possible to check more directly with the OS the information from our process? I mean, like being able to view the pages that it has mapped for our process.”
[02:00] “How does a ReadFile work? I'm assuming the operating system will always want to read at the maximum throughput of the hard disk.
And if there is a page_fault during the read process...where is the data that just got read from disk but couldn't be written to RAM yet?”
[05:55] “Regarding repetition testing, would a distribution plot of timings or 25th, 50th (median) and 75th percentile be a better option rather than min, average and max given the average is prone to outliers skewing it”
[08:29] “Imagine we have 2 growable arrays. Can we request the virtual addresses for these arrays from the OS such that they are distant from each other, and thus minimize chances of either array having to reallocate-and-copy when growing?”