Q&A #27 (2023-09-18)

[00:11] “Isn't it possible to check more directly with the OS the information from our process? I mean, like being able to view the pages that it has mapped for our process.”

[02:00] “How does a ReadFile work? I'm assuming the operating system will always want to read at the maximum throughput of the hard disk.

And if there is a page_fault during the read process...where is the data that just got read from disk but couldn't be written to RAM yet?”