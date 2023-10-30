Q&A #32 (2023-10-30)
Answers to questions from the last Q&A thread.
In each Q&A video, I answer questions from the comments on the previous Q&A video, which can be from any part of the course. Transcripts are not available for Q&A videos due to length. I do produce closed captions for them, but Substack still has not enabled closed captions on videos :(
Questions addressed in this video:
[00:20] “How would you go about creating dynamic size arrays of arbitrary types? Like the buffers you use but for different sizes and structs? Would you use an enum and a union? Maybe templates? I was trying to use buffers but obviously didn’t want to make a different buffer struct with their own functions for each type as the code is heavily duplicated.”
[06:15] “Not a technical question, curious how you manage to work on a variety of projects at once?”