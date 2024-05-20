Q&A #55 (2024-05-20)

In each Q&A video, I answer questions from the comments on the previous Q&A video, which can be from any part of the course.

Questions addressed in this video:

[00:03] “I'm curious if you have any insights on how useful database concepts such as data normalization can be applied not just to databases, but also to organizing the data in a codebase, and perhaps speeding it up?”

[03:20] “When optimizing, how do you split your time between algorithm gains and making the implementation faster?”

[06:17] “Do you ever use OpenMP? Thoughts on it?”

[06:21] “How do we compare the relative electricity consumption costs of different programs? I've seen a few talks that say generally, "Code Goes Faster => Code Uses Less Electricity", but we can't always use that rule of thumb to guestimate relative electricity cost. For example, suppose a non-vectorized loop that does barely any calculation is already memory bound. We can't gain a significant speed benefit by vectorizing the loop. Could vectorizing the loop still improve electricity consumption?”

[09:28] “I have a specific question regarding prefetching. Consider this scenario for using prefetch:'Vec' is a pointer to an array of size N, and 'idx' is an integer pointer storing a permutation of length N. We are going to access 'Vec' elements in a loop using Vec[idx[i]] (for i = 0; i <N; i++). The order of indices inside 'idx' can be arbitrary, so in a loop that reads 'Vec' elements according to 'idx', we're likely reading from random cache lines in each iteration. My questions are: Does prefetching help in this case? If so, in a loop that is constantly requesting the 'Vec' data and working (a bit on it) in each iteration, how early (or how many iterations back) should a prefetch for a certain index be issued?”

[14:10] “Since you don't use const in C++, do you also not pass temporary objects at all? Or is there another practical way to handle them?”

[16:00] “One is to make the internals a null terminated C style string, and that's it. The other would be to also store a string length. what option you would go for and the reasoning behind it?”