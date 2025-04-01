Q&A #74 (2025-04-01)

In each Q&A video, I answer questions from the comments on the previous Q&A video, which can be from any part of the course.

Of all the days this could have happened, it had to be April 1st, didn’t it?

Yesterday, as many of you know, I tested the new studio setup and the new “live stream” capabilities of Substack. The stream was an impromptu funeral for the Sony a6000 camera that had previously recorded all of the lightboard videos you’ve watched here on Computer Enhance. The a6000 had died and was replaced with a Sony a7 iii, and as result, the lightboard setup had to be recalibrated as well.

As part of the “funeral”, we had some background music playing to set the mood. Unfortunately, I completely forgot to remove this from the OBS settings before recording the Q&A today! So the entire Q&A now sounds much more dramatic than normal.

Ordinarily, this would be a “sorry for the mistake” kind of thing, and that would be that. But because it’s April 1st, I know everyone is going to assume that this is a joke. And furthermore, because I am the kind of person who would make a post saying that something isn’t an April Fools joke, when it actually was, you’re going to think that I’m also not telling the truth about the music.

But I am! I swear, this is just a normal Q&A video, where I legitimately answer all the submitted questions, like I always do. It just happens to have dramatic music in the background because I forgot to remove it. That’s all. There’s no joke. I don’t think I make a single joke in the entire video!

Anyway, with that gigantic caveat, the questions addressed in this video are: