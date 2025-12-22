Q&A #81 (2025-12-22)

[00:04] “What are your top 5 recommendations for must have projects or applications to build at least once in your life to make you a better programmer ?”

[14:32] “My question is regarding your previous comment on stack below, where you mentioned that we don't want to do a lot with the stack for performance oriented code. Before this course, I had impression that I should prefer stack allocation to heap allocation (maybe just C++) because I read/watched somewhere saying that 1) stack allocation/dealloc is faster (just move the stack pointer) than heap allocation 2) stack object has more obvious lifetime, 3) stack has no fragmentation concern which improves locality 4) you call on stack object directly while heap object involves indirection.

I wonder whether my understanding above is correct or not. If not, does that mean I can prefer using heap over stack allocation most of the time? Could you please further comment? Thanks!”