Q&A #84 (2026-04-20)

[02:18] “In the episode ‘In-order Interleaving’, you have a loop that handles multiple elements per loop iteration. When the list of elements isn’t a multiple of your ‘elements per loop’, we need something after the loop to handle the last few remaining elements. My question is: Is there a particular way to write this ‘residual handling’ part? Whenever I’ve had to do this in my own code it always felt a little awkward.”

[17:05] “On the topic of growable arenas, concretely, how do you implement them with respect to the ‘layered’ architecture? To grow them, naturally you would need to mmap or VirtualAlloc more memory, but if you’re far removed from the platform layer and aren’t writing a program that is frame-based (for example, a compiler) and thus have no opportune time to go back to the platform layer and request more memory, what are your strategies? I can only come up with round-tripping back to the OS using a platform-layer API like ‘RequestMoreMemory()’, or something like this. For more context, this would be for the kind of program that also cannot place upper-bounds on memory usage (again, like in a compiler), but still does not want to be malloc’ing/free’ing excessively. I’m keen to hear how you would approach this problem?”