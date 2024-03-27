Security researchers from UIUC, UT Austin, Georgia Tech, UW, and Carnegie Mellon published a paper last week announcing a new attack on Apple M-Series silicon. Dubbed “GoFetch”, this new attack is noteworthy not just from a security standpoint, but also from a performance standpoint: in the attack disclosure, the researchers provided the first complete analysis of Apple’s M-Series Data Memory-Dependent Prefetcher (DMP).

If you have the technical knowledge necessary to read and fully understand the original paper, I highly recommend it. However, since many programmers do not have enough microarchitecture knowledge to follow the paper on their own, I recorded this video where I walk through what a “DMP” is, what the researchers figured out about Apple M-Series DMP behavior via microbenchmarking, and how a “GoFetch” DMP-enabled attack works in practice.

If you are already familiar with microarchitecture analysis, and would like some deeper reading on the subject, I would suggest reading the original GoFetch paper and three of its references in particular:

GoFetch: Official site and paper

Augury: Official site and paper

Prime+Probe background: paper

Eviction sets background: paper

