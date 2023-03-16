8086 Decoder Code Review

This is the fourth video in Part 1 of the Performance-Aware Programming series. Please see the Table of Contents to quickly navigate through the rest of the course as it is updated weekly. The complete source code for the reference decoder is available on the github.

This is a detailed code walkthrough of the reference 8086 decoder I made for the course. If you are satisfied with the decoder you’ve made over the past three homework assignments, you do not need to watch this video! You can use your decoder codebase for the next set of homework assignments, and do not need to use the reference decoder.