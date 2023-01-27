Performance-Aware Programming Series

This series is designed for programmers who know how to write programs, but don’t know how hardware runs those programs. It’s designed to bring you up to speed on how modern CPUs work, how to estimate the expected speed of performance-critical code, and the basic optimization techniques every programmer should know.

There are three weekly posts: two on new material, and one Q&A session on the material from the previous week. The course is broken into parts, with the first part (the “prologue”) being strictly a demonstration with no associated homework.

Prologue: The Five Multipliers

Q&A session videos are posted every Monday, and cover the comments on the two posts from the previous week.

Part 1 of the course is currently scheduled to begin Wednesday, February 22nd.