Although user-space applications are not allowed to directly manipulate CPU page tables, most consumer operating systems provide APIs that allow you to use them in powerful ways nonetheless. In this overview video, I cover three examples of things you can do with CPU address translation hardware using standard Windows page table APIs:

Automatic Circular Buffers (Listing 121). This technique allows you to have circular buffers handled transparently at the CPU level. Rather than use utility functions or a class to implement circular buffers manually, circular buffer mapping makes memory appear to be circular automatically, without any changes to existing code that uses the buffer.

Automatic Change Detection (Listing 122). This technique leverages the “dirty” bit of the x64 CPU page tables to automatically track which memory has been modified, and when, during the run of a program. It can be used to do things like record the run of the program and return to any prior state, or to implement features like “undo”, all without the need to modify any of the code that uses the memory.

Sparse Memory (Listing 123). This technique allows you to allocate extremely large regions of the address space that would not fit in physical RAM (or potentially even the page file) and use any reasonably-sized subset of it as if it were actually there. While some OSes do this automatically (I believe Linux, for example, can do this by default ), on Windows it is a bit more cumbersome. To keep it straightforward, in this listing I show the way to map the pages inline, right where they are used — but you can also take a more sophisticated approach and use a fault handler to map the pages when they are first written. This would make it automatic sparse memory , and it would then be completely transparent to the underlying code.

In addition, although I do not cover it in the video, I’ve also included an example listing for a technique that was asked about during one of the course Q&As:

32-bit Pointers in 64-bit Programs (Listing 124). Since the address range below four gigabytes is still mappable by the CPU page table scheme, you can technically use raw, absolute 32-bit pointers even in a 64-bit program that still uses 64-bit pointers elsewhere. Although the OS’s lack of guarantees about memory availability in that low address range make this an inadvisable thing to ship in a consumer application, in a server where you control the machine, it works trivially. Why you would want to use this technique instead of just using 32-bit offsets, I have no idea, but it does work.

