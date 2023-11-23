Linking Directly to ASM for Experimentation
If we want to test specific aspects of a CPU's behavior, we need to take our extracted ASM and assemble it into a linkable library.
This is the fourteenth video in Part 3 of the Performance-Aware Programming series. The listings referenced in the video (listings 131, 132, and 133) are available on the github.
Due to length, this video is not reproduced in transcript form.