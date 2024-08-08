Testing Memory-Mapped Files

This is the thirty-second (and final) video in Part 3 of the Performance-Aware Programming series. Please see the Table of Contents to quickly navigate through the rest of the course as it is updated weekly. The listings referenced in the video (listings 169 through 171) are available on the github.

In order to more concretely answer a question from the Q&A submissions, I have added reference memory-mapped file code to our read-and-sum benchmark so we can see how it performs. If you’re unfamiliar with memory-mapped files, please see this previous post that explains what they are and how they work.