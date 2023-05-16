8086 Simulation Code Review

This is the fifteenth video in Part 1 of the Performance-Aware Programming series. Please see the Table of Contents to quickly navigate through the rest of the course as it is updated weekly. The complete source code for the reference simulator is available on the github.

This is a detailed code walkthrough of the reference 8086 simulator I made for the course. It only simulates the instructions we did in the homework, so it is not meant to be a complete 8086 simulator, although it does do cycle estimation (not simulation) for all instructions.

If you are satisfied with the simulator you’ve made yourself for the homework assignments, you do not need to watch this video! You can safely skip it.