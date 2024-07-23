A Closer Look at the Prefetching Performance Graph

This is the thirty-first video in Part 3 of the Performance-Aware Programming series. Please see the Table of Contents to quickly navigate through the rest of the course as it is updated weekly.

Prompted by a question from the Q&A submissions, I decided it would be a good exercise for everyone to see a complete walkthrough of the curve analysis from this previous post on prefetching. Please make sure you’ve watched that video first, as without the necessary context, this walkthrough won’t make much sense!