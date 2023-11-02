Inspecting Loop Assembly
To understand the performance of our high-level code, we must first identify and extract the critical assembly language sections from the compiled machine code.
This is the eleventh video in Part 3 of the Performance-Aware Programming series. Please see the Table of Contents to quickly navigate through the rest of the course as it is updated weekly. The listing referenced in the video (listing 110) is available on the github.
This video contains a number of active demonstrations on how to inspect assembly language in a debugger and in Compiler Explorer, so it will not be reproduced in transcript form.