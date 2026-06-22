Last month, I posted Let’s Answer Ray’s Question! - a video where we looked at the memory behavior of two different compilations of the same program. I ended that video by saying that if you could read assembly language (like you can if you did Part I of the Performance Aware Programming course!), you could go much further and determine even more specifics.

In this video, we do exactly that. Using disassembly, memory view, and heap debugging, we zero in on exactly who is setting the magic eight bytes we saw next to Ray’s allocations in the first video - and we figure the convoluted way those bytes are encoded.

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