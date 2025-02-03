Q&A #71 (2025-02-03)

In each Q&A video, I answer questions from the comments on the previous Q&A video, which can be from any part of the course.

I felt compelled to annotate this post with the following amusing anecdote:

In this Q&A, one of the questions was about “64k aliasing”. I happened to know about 64k aliasing because Michael Abrash and Mike Sartain ran into this problem when optimizing the Pixomatic software renderer. Since I was also working at RAD Game Tools at the time, I specifically remember them tracking it down. I want to say it even involved having Intel run their code on the internal Intel simulator, whose output we were allowed to see a screenshot of, but which is otherwise a closely-guarded secret.

When answering the question in the Q&A, I assumed that this would have been a documented issue with (old) Intel hardware, and that it’d be easy to post a link here for anyone who wanted to investigate further. However, 64k aliasing turned out to be more esoteric than I thought.