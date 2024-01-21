Reader Poll: Sponsored Job Offers
I get a lot of offers for sponsorship, but I turn them down because I don't like that sort of thing. But, one recent offer felt like it might be something readers would want me to say "yes" to.
Hello everyone!
If any of you out there happen to run an even-slightly-successful blog or YouTube channel, you know that your inbox is flooded with mass emails from companies who want to “sponsor” your “content”, collaborate, take a cut in exchange for some questionable “service”, or otherwise tie into your professional network. Some of these are so egregiously impersonal that they don’t even manage to paste a working link into their AI script:
I ignore everything like this, because I am busy enough as it is without trying to correspond with low-effort marketing. I also assume all of you are already well aware of which mail-order mattresses are currently available, as well as the kinds of themed item boxes you could get delivered monthly.
That said, I did recently receive an email from the CEO of a startup company that made me think twice. They were looking for performance-minded programmers, and they wanted to sponsor this blog to advertise their job openings to the readers.
This felt like it would actually offer something of value to you, so, I decided to consider it. I know that many of you have written in — both privately and publicly in the Q&A threads — about wanting to change jobs from your current work to something performance-oriented. It seems like sponsors offering job positions might help people like this find new employment in line with their aspirations.
But I would like your feedback on this. Since I’m only considering it because I think readers might like it, I would prefer to know if readers actually would like it!
So please consider: if, from time to time, there were a post on here about available programming jobs, would you like that, or dislike that?
Thanks in advance for taking the time to give your feedback. It will help me make the right decision as to whether this sort of thing should appear on Computer Enhance or not.
I think my response depends on where you stand in regards to vetting these potential job offerings. It sounds ideal at a glance, but I imagine it would take some time to understand what these companies do and what they offer. I can also seeing it get a little messy, as startups tend to do sometimes haha
Having just recently changed my web job to a more performance aware/embedded job. I felt like the resources on google and the other job posting sites were very heavily promoting web based jobs and I saw very few, if any, performance oriented type positions. I am not sure if this is just the actual reality that there are not a lot of openings in the performance space. But having more places to discover the companies that actually want and care about performance I think is a good thing.