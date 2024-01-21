Hello everyone!

If any of you out there happen to run an even-slightly-successful blog or YouTube channel, you know that your inbox is flooded with mass emails from companies who want to “sponsor” your “content”, collaborate, take a cut in exchange for some questionable “service”, or otherwise tie into your professional network. Some of these are so egregiously impersonal that they don’t even manage to paste a working link into their AI script:

I ignore everything like this, because I am busy enough as it is without trying to correspond with low-effort marketing. I also assume all of you are already well aware of which mail-order mattresses are currently available, as well as the kinds of themed item boxes you could get delivered monthly.

That said, I did recently receive an email from the CEO of a startup company that made me think twice. They were looking for performance-minded programmers, and they wanted to sponsor this blog to advertise their job openings to the readers.

This felt like it would actually offer something of value to you, so, I decided to consider it. I know that many of you have written in — both privately and publicly in the Q&A threads — about wanting to change jobs from your current work to something performance-oriented. It seems like sponsors offering job positions might help people like this find new employment in line with their aspirations.

But I would like your feedback on this. Since I’m only considering it because I think readers might like it, I would prefer to know if readers actually would like it!

So please consider: if, from time to time, there were a post on here about available programming jobs, would you like that, or dislike that?

Thanks in advance for taking the time to give your feedback. It will help me make the right decision as to whether this sort of thing should appear on Computer Enhance or not.