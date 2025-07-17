Computer, Enhance!

Computer, Enhance!

13 Comments

User's avatar
The Sandvich Maker's avatar
The Sandvich Maker
2d

I would love a livestream where you dive deeper into this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shane Webb's avatar
Shane Webb
2d

A live stream deep dive into your talk would be very cool!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Casey Muratori
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture