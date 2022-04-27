Computer, Enhance!

Twitter is a waste of time.

280 characters might as well be zero. The modern world is complicated, and anything worth discussing brings with it a great deal of context that cannot be left out.

This Substack is my way of giving myself enough room to express my thoughts accurately, and to completely convey the thoughts of people I interview here.

From now on, all my commentary will go here, and I will just tweet a link to it on Twitter.

The posts are free, the comments might not be.

Since the goal of this Substack isn’t to generate revenue, at the moment, all posts are free. However, I dislike moderating comments, so at some point, even if the posts remain free, I may restrict comments to paying subscribers as a way to discourage trolling.