Should You Be A Carpenter?

A few weeks ago, I was approached by long time AI-researcher and personal friend Demetri Spanos about producing a discussion series on emerging AI topics.

Since Demetri has been working on AI technology for decades, now that it’s the hot topic, he regularly gets bombarded with questions from friends who want an opinion from the inside. The idea for the series was to see if we could get those answers out to a wider audience.

As most of you already know, I don’t work with AI myself, so I’m really looking forward to these discussions. Demetri is exceptionally good at avoiding hyperbole, and does a fantastic job providing the technical context you need to draw your own conclusions. As you’ll see, he never tries to sell a specifically positive or specifically negative view of AI, which is very refreshing compared to the normal AI discourse.

I hope you enjoy this first discussion as much as I did. If you’re a subscriber, and have questions or topics you’d like us to cover on future episodes, please feel free to leave a suggestion in the comments! I will be checking regularly to see what our readers are most interested in.

As always, the art for the thumbnail, podcast cover, and banner of Wading Through AI were all hand-drawn by Anna Rettberg in her signature style. We do not currently use generative AI at Molly Rocket.