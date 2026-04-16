"Am I Crazy?"

When it comes to AI, people seem to be having very disparate experiences. Some people become enthusiastic, while others become frustrated, even when apparently attempting similar tasks.

In this episode of Wading Through AI, Demetri and I address the root causes of the feeling a lot of people - both pro- and anti-AI - are having that either they must be crazy, or everyone else must be, because their experiences seem to differ so dramatically from what they are hearing from others.

As always, the art for the thumbnail, podcast cover, and banner of Wading Through AI were all hand-drawn by Anna Rettberg in her signature style. We do not currently use generative AI here at Molly Rocket.