Will AI End the Open Internet?

With previously open source projects going closed, and artists increasingly concerned about posting their work online, is AI reversing the internet’s long-established trend toward openness?

In this sixth episode of Wading Through AI, Demetri and I consider the possibility that AI could substantially diminish, or even eventually end, the norms of the open internet.

As always, the art for the thumbnail, podcast cover, and banner of Wading Through AI were all hand-drawn by Anna Rettberg in her signature style. We do not currently use generative AI here at Molly Rocket.