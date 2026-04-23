The Ethics of Generative AI

The legal issues surrounding generative AI are something only the court system can decide. The ethical issues, on the other hand, are things that everyone must decide for themselves. Different people with different value systems will come to different conclusions.

In this episode, Demetri and I open the can of worms that is “AI ethics” and walk through a series of incremental steps people should think through when deciding for themselves if they think generative AI is ethical.

As always, the art for the thumbnail, podcast cover, and banner of Wading Through AI were all hand-drawn by Anna Rettberg in her signature style. We do not currently use generative AI here at Molly Rocket.