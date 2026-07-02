Why AI Companies Need Scale

AI companies seem fixated on scaling. From massive marketing budgets to supply-chain-altering datacenter plans, the drive to scale appears to be more urgent and aggressive than in any tech boom that came before.

In this episode of Wading Through AI, Demetri walks Casey through the list of factors that make scaling a necessity for companies competing to be the AI providers of the future.

As always, the art for the thumbnail, podcast cover, and banner of Wading Through AI were all hand-drawn by Anna Rettberg in her signature style. We do not currently use generative AI here at Molly Rocket.