What New Jobs?

Appeals to prior technological revolutions are often used to assuage fears that AI will lead to widespread unemployment. Yes, you may lose your job because of AI, but eventually you'll get a different job in a new field created by the resulting technological progress - or so the argument goes.



In this episode of Wading Through AI, Demetri and Casey discuss whether this argument holds water, or if it's just wishful thinking unjustified by direct historical analogy.

As always, the art for the thumbnail, podcast cover, and banner of Wading Through AI were all hand-drawn by Anna Rettberg in her signature style. We do not currently use generative AI here at Molly Rocket.