Computer, Enhance!

Computer, Enhance!

Computer, Enhance!
Wading Through AI
Will AI Make Me Worse?
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-1:32:19

Will AI Make Me Worse?

As people increasingly rely on AI to do some or all of their work, what effects will this have on people's work quality, skills, and emotional state?
Jun 04, 2026

As people integrate more and more AI into their daily work, will the quality of the work they produce suffer? Will their own skills degrade as a result of relying on AI? Will there be negative psychological effects in the shift from doing work directly to doing it indirectly through AI prompting?

In this episode, Demetri and I explore these issues as we consider the broad question many people are asking themselves: “Will AI make me worse?”

As always, the art for the thumbnail, podcast cover, and banner of Wading Through AI were all hand-drawn by Anna Rettberg in her signature style. We do not currently use generative AI here at Molly Rocket.

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