As people integrate more and more AI into their daily work, will the quality of the work they produce suffer? Will their own skills degrade as a result of relying on AI? Will there be negative psychological effects in the shift from doing work directly to doing it indirectly through AI prompting?

In this episode, Demetri and I explore these issues as we consider the broad question many people are asking themselves: “Will AI make me worse?”

As always, the art for the thumbnail, podcast cover, and banner of Wading Through AI were all hand-drawn by Anna Rettberg in her signature style. We do not currently use generative AI here at Molly Rocket.