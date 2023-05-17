May 17 • 58M

The First Magic Door

The Complete History of Trinity - Episode 1

In the spring of 2022, I interviewed Brian Moriarty about his life leading up to, and including, the creation of the Infocom classic Trinity. This is the first episode produced from those sessions. Unfortunately, due to challenges in the way the interview had to be conducted, the audio for the first three episodes is very poor. Every effort has been made to clean the audio, but, the end result is still very rough.

If you’d like to play Trinity before listening to this spoiler-laden podcast, I have posted a guide to help get you started.

In addition to the audio, below you will find visuals referred to in the episode so you can see what they look like when Moriarty refers to them.

Visual References for This Episode:

The Golden Treasury of Children’s Literature
The Little White Bird, by J. M. Barrie
Hand-drawn map of Kensington Gardens reproduced in the The Little White Bird
Brian Moriarty standing next to the Peter Pan statue in Kensington Gardens, London.
Brian Moriarty stands beside the statue of Peter Pan in the Kensington Gardens
