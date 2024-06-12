“The great thing about the old machines that I really miss is that, if you spent a year with it, you could master the machine. You could control it down to the cycle level. If you really got into it, you could do the impossible with those machines if you learned it well enough.”
— Brian Moriarty on learning to program in assembly language on the Atari 800.
In the spring of 2022, I interviewed Brian Moriarty about his life leading up to, and including, the creation of the Infocom classic Trinity. This is the third episode produced from those sessions. Unfortunately, due to challenges in the way the interview had to be conducted, the audio for the first three episodes is very poor. Every effort has been made to clean the audio, but, the end result is still very rough.
The World's First CG Commercial