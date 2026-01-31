Computer, Enhance!

Computer, Enhance!

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Computer, Enhance!

The Sitdown: Types of DRAM and the DRAM Shortage

Casey Muratori's avatar
Casey Muratori
Jan 31, 2026
∙ Paid

On Wednesday mornings, I am often a guest on The Standup podcast. It’s a wide-audience podcast, so we don’t go too in-depth on any particular topic. To give myself more time to ramble, I’ve decided to occasionally do a post-show live stream where I can go into more depth for those interested.

This past Wednesday, one of the topics was “the DRAM shortage”. I thought it might be nice to go through the different types of DRAM and talk about where they are made, just to give some context to the global supply situation (or lack thereof). I livestreamed it on Twitch, YouTube, and of course, right here on Substack.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Casey Muratori · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture