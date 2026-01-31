The Sitdown: Types of DRAM and the DRAM Shortage

On Wednesday mornings, I am often a guest on The Standup podcast. It’s a wide-audience podcast, so we don’t go too in-depth on any particular topic. To give myself more time to ramble, I’ve decided to occasionally do a post-show live stream where I can go into more depth for those interested.

This past Wednesday, one of the topics was “the DRAM shortage”. I thought it might be nice to go through the different types of DRAM and talk about where they are made, just to give some context to the global supply situation (or lack thereof). I livestreamed it on Twitch, YouTube, and of course, right here on Substack.