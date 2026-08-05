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Wading Through AI
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What New Jobs?
Appeals to prior technological revolutions are often used to assuage fears that AI will lead to widespread unemployment.
Aug 5
23
2
1
1:27:53
Three Steps from Scalar to SIMD
When we want to change the interior of a loop (with complex control flow) from processing one thing to processing several at a time, it's best to tackle…
Aug 3
49
2
1
20:13
July 2026
Why AI Companies Need Scale
AI companies seem fixated on scaling.
Jul 2
25
1
1:07:27
June 2026
Let's Decode the Mystery Bytes!
In this follow-up to "Let's Answer Ray's Question!", we go all the way down the rabbit hole to decode the mysterious eight bytes that kept showing up…
Jun 22
•
Casey Muratori
27
Will AI End the Open Internet?
Listen now | With previously open source projects going closed, and artists increasingly concerned about posting their work online, is AI reversing the…
Jun 16
25
2
1:00:47
Q&A #86 (2026-06-10)
Answers to questions from the last Q&A thread.
Jun 10
49
30
1
51:12
Intuitive Random Selection (with Marc LeBlanc)
After the ECS interview, Mahk shared a new random selection that's much more intuitive than the one typically used in game development.
Jun 9
•
Casey Muratori
32
4
2
Will AI Make Me Worse?
As people increasingly rely on AI to do some or all of their work, what effects will this have on people's work quality, skills, and emotional state?
Jun 4
34
3
1
1:32:19
The First Entity Component System
Marc LeBlanc walks me through how the development of Underworld I & II, System Shock, Flight Unlimited, and finally Thief: The Dark Project gave rise to…
Jun 1
•
Casey Muratori
51
May 2026
How to Use uops.info
Now that we've done our own microarchitecture investigations, it's time to get familiar with one of the best x64 microarchitecture data sites.
May 30
43
40:42
Q&A #85 (2026-05-26)
Answers to questions from the last Q&A thread.
May 27
50
10
1:22:46
Let's Answer Ray's Question!
Ramon Santamaria asked why one compiler appeared to produce different behavior than others. The underlying technical reason is much more interesting…
May 4
•
Casey Muratori
62
4
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