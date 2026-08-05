Computer, Enhance!

Computer, Enhance!

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July 2026

June 2026

Let's Decode the Mystery Bytes!
In this follow-up to "Let's Answer Ray's Question!", we go all the way down the rabbit hole to decode the mysterious eight bytes that kept showing up…
  Casey Muratori
Will AI End the Open Internet?
Listen now | With previously open source projects going closed, and artists increasingly concerned about posting their work online, is AI reversing the…
1:00:47
Q&A #86 (2026-06-10)
Answers to questions from the last Q&A thread.
51:12
Intuitive Random Selection (with Marc LeBlanc)
After the ECS interview, Mahk shared a new random selection that's much more intuitive than the one typically used in game development.
  Casey Muratori
Will AI Make Me Worse?
As people increasingly rely on AI to do some or all of their work, what effects will this have on people's work quality, skills, and emotional state?
1:32:19
The First Entity Component System
Marc LeBlanc walks me through how the development of Underworld I & II, System Shock, Flight Unlimited, and finally Thief: The Dark Project gave rise to…
  Casey Muratori

May 2026

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