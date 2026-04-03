My Thoughts on Notch's DLSS Post

Recently, Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Persson used his popular X account to express a negative opinion of DLSS:

Technically, it was dated April 1st, so it may all have been a ruse! But April Fools joke or not, the vast majority of replies took it seriously.

While anyone can subjectively agree or disagree with Notch on the value of DLSS, there’s an underlying objective question regarding his use of the phrase “THE SAME HARDWARE”. Many replies took issue with this wording, claiming it was a clear sign Notch did not understand how DLSS worked.

I’m not so sure about that.

I think there is a good case to be made that - given what little NVIDIA tells us - Notch is not objectively wrong about NVIDIA hardware. I didn’t feel like a contorted X post would be the best way to elaborate on this, so I livestreamed my thoughts on Twitch, YouTube, and here on Substack.

The video is included above for those of you that missed the stream.